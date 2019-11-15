Windows Sony Ericsson HTC Android

Tweet from HTC suggests that one of its classic phones could return

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 15, 2019, 9:17 PM
Tweet from HTC suggests that one of its classic phones could return
Maybe it was because of the excitement generated by the return of the Motorola razr, this time as a foldable smartphone that runs on Android. But the head of HTC Creative Labs, Drew Bamford, disseminated a tweet this morning asking one question, "Which classic HTC phone would you like to see us bring back with today's technology?" Unfortunately, this might just be a hypothetical question. If so, that would be too bad.

HTC might have hit its creative peak with the HTC One (M8), released in 2014. Arguably the most popular HTC phone ever made, the device was ahead of its time. The One (M8) featured an aluminum casing and was equipped with a dual-camera setup in the back. The second camera was a depth sensor that allowed users to change the focus after a photo was processed. For many, this was their first experience with the bokeh blur that most phones can now produce. A very underrated HTC phone was 2012's DROID DNA. A Verizon exclusive, this was the very first smartphone to feature an FHD (1080 x 1920) resolution. Both of these models might receive nods from HTC fans answering Bamford's question.

HTC has nothing to lose and everything to gain by bringing back one of its classic models


Some of HTC's Windows Mobile phones might also receive votes including the HTC HD2, first released overseas ten years ago this month. The phone had a large (for its time) 4.3-inch 480 x 800 WVGA display. 2008's HTC Touch Pro and Touch Diamond also have some fans as well. Don't forget that HTC produced some of the most innovative and iconic handsets under contract like the T-Mobile G1 (the very first Android phone in the U.S.), the Nexus One and the Windows Mobile-powered Sony Ericsson Xperia X1.

After the HTC One (M8), HTC started to lose its way. Small batteries, disappointing cameras and the lack of exciting features prevented the company from challenging Samsung and Apple in the U.S. And the company also had a problem promoting its phones. It signed Robert Downey Jr. to a $12 million contract and then produced a couple of bizarre ads starring the actor. It followed with ads starring actor Gary Oldman that did nothing to promote its phones.

In June 2015, HTC co-founder Cher Wang got HTC fans' hopes up by teasing a "hero device." But no hero was subsequently announced. And in September 2017, Google purchased half of HTC's design and research team including those who worked on the Pixel handset, for $1.1 billion. The purchase also gave Google non-exclusive licenses to smartphone-related intellectual property belonging to HTC.


It is hard to say what could be done to turn around HTC's moribund smartphone unit. Focusing on cryptocurrencies is not a solution and the company continues to swim in red ink. Most of those responding to Bamford on Twitter said that HTC should bring back a modern version of the HTC One (M7) or One (M8). We would go with the latter model although it would have to have a larger QHD+ display, much bigger battery, a quad-camera setup (Wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and Time of Flight depth sensor) and an IP68 ingress protection rating. And HTC, if you're listening, don't paint yourself in a corner by making a promise about Android updates that you can't keep. 

A revised HTC One (M7) or One (M8) could be just what the manufacturer needs. Just the other day it unveiled the Desire 19s, an entry-level handset that is not going to help turnaround the company. Perhaps nothing can at this stage. But HTC has nothing to lose and everything to gain by making a 2020 version of the One (M8).
15 Comments

JohnR
Reply

1. JohnR

Posts: 160; Member since: Sep 08, 2017

Bring back an updated HTC Evo, the one that started it all!

posted on yesterday, 9:42 PM

matistight
Reply

9. matistight

Posts: 1014; Member since: May 13, 2009

I will one up you with the HTC G1 (or HTC Dream). I would love to see an "HTC G3" that looks like the G2, but with a metal F(x)tec Pro look

posted on 6 hours ago

oliviamia039
Reply

12. oliviamia039

Posts: 11; Member since: 4 days ago

So, what does this all mean? We can't picture the HTC One and Dash as modern phones ?

posted on 2 hours ago

Joosty
Reply

2. Joosty

Posts: 487; Member since: Mar 14, 2013

I loved my M8!!!!

posted on yesterday, 10:44 PM

Dr.Phil
Reply

4. Dr.Phil

Posts: 2480; Member since: Feb 14, 2011

I'd like for them to work again with Sony to reintroduce something as beautiful as the X1 was for the time. Considering we are now approaching the age of dual-screen phones, I think in place of a slide-out keyboard it could slide out to reveal a second screen. The second screen could be used as a keyboard, game controller, a literal second screen for apps/multitasking, or whatever else. Maybe even reach out to Microsoft and try to work with them on it too. They would be willing to help since the more hardware that advocates for dual-screen bodes well for their own phone's success.

posted on yesterday, 10:52 PM

Venom
Reply

6. Venom

Posts: 3798; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

Omg please give us an updated M7 or M8. I would buy it in a heartbeat. Just make sure they don't give us another terrible camera.

posted on yesterday, 11:20 PM

CEDEOTB
Reply

7. CEDEOTB

Posts: 454; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

Yes! The HTC M8 was the best, it was a refined M7 and felt better to hold with it's roundness compared to the M7 and M9.

posted on 6 hours ago

epdm2be
Reply

14. epdm2be

Posts: 827; Member since: Apr 20, 2012

...and it had every type if connection/communication possible including audio-jack, ir-blaster etc...

posted on 2 hours ago

CEDEOTB
Reply

8. CEDEOTB

Posts: 454; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

"Don't do that, don't give me hope"

posted on 6 hours ago

User123456789
Reply

10. User123456789

Posts: 1101; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Sales started to go down when Htc removed front speakers and headphone jack. Also people that got paid by another brand to bash them on internet helped to make things worse.

posted on 3 hours ago

User123456789
Reply

11. User123456789

Posts: 1101; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Can PA team make a concept based on this info, like was done for S11 and iphone 12 Pro? Thanks ....

posted on 3 hours ago

epdm2be
Reply

13. epdm2be

Posts: 827; Member since: Apr 20, 2012

"....a quad-camera setup (Wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and Time of Flight depth sensor)..." No, it doesn't need that at all! It only needs ONE good 48mp/64mp sensor, optically stabilized with a proper glass/sapphire lens. Sure, couple it with a good ToF-secondary camera but that should be it. Stop that ludicrous obsession with multiple cameras. If the 48mp sensor is good then you can take a crop for zoom/Tele substitute! Besides as google has proven, one great camera is way better than 5 lousy ones!

posted on 2 hours ago

nuknaberze
Reply

15. nuknaberze

Posts: 4; Member since: 2 hours ago

before i looked At the drAft 4 $9852, i did not believe thAt...my... brother reAlly bringing in money pArt-time At there lAbtop.. there Aunts neighbour hAs been doing this for less thAn seventeen months And recently took cAre of the mortgAge on there cottAge And bourt A gorgeous lAnd Rover RAnge Rover. this is where i went, go to this site home tAb for more detAil....www.joblinks99.com  

posted on 2 hours ago

Cambapo
Reply

16. Cambapo

Posts: 24; Member since: Dec 24, 2015

I've been dreaming with a Galaxy S4 made with current technology, that is, a way more efficient FHD HDR screen, upgraded internals, modern cameras (although a single camera on the back, as the original S4), and a metal frame, instead of plastic.

posted on 1 hour ago

xedewam866
Reply

17. xedewam866

Posts: 5; Member since: 38 min ago

I made $64,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I'm a full time student. I'm using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great m0ney. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Here’s what I've been doing...... HERE..............www.neway9.com

posted on 37 min ago

view all comments
