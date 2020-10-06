Instagram rolls out “state-controlled media” labels
Instagram has set up a dedicated support page that explains what is labeled state-controlled media. According to the company, “Instagram defines “state-controlled media” as media outlets that Instagram believes may be partially or wholly under the editorial control of their government, based on our own research and assessment against a set of criteria developed for this purpose.”
Instagram has begun rolling out new “state-controlled media” labels—here are the ones for Kremlin outlets aimed at younger Americans: pic.twitter.com/vyUySA1zbW— Casey Michel (@cjcmichel) October 5, 2020
The new policy comes weeks before the start of the 2020 US presidential election on November 3rd. Both Facebook and Instagram were under heavy fire in the lead up to the election, being criticized for not doing enough to battle misinformation. Instagram plans to extend the labeling to ads “in the coming months”.