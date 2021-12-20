Instagram adds three new features in time for Christmas

Instagram adds three new features in time for Christmas0
Now, back to the new features. The first one is called Playback and it’s pretty self-explanatory. It’s a way to relive old memories in form of Instagram stories. You must have at least three of those posted in order for Instagram to suggest you this feature, and it could contain up to 10 stories in total. The Playback feature will probably vanish after 2022 rolls in but Instagram could bring it back again next year.
New Features
We’ve rolled out some pretty fun new features this week that I wanted to share with you:
- #IGPlayback
- Reels Visual Replies
- Profile Embed (US only for now)Any new features you’d like to see? Let me know! pic.twitter.com/p8mvtJn4kA— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 16, 2021
Next in line is Reel Visual Replies - this feature allows creators to take a comment and feature it in a 60-second Reel. In practice, this feature should increase engagement, and give creators a new tool to answer questions, and create more content. The Reels Visual Replies option can be found near the comment reply icon.
The last new feature is called Profile Embed, and it’s the ability to embed an entire profile everywhere (where this functionality is supported), thus offering a snapshot to their Instagram universe. While the first two features are already rolling out globally, this one is US-only (at least for now).