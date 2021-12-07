Instagram will let parents set time limits, urge teens to “take a break”

“We’ll be taking a stricter approach to what we recommend to teens on the app, we’ll stop people from tagging or mentioning teens that don’t follow them, we’ll be nudging teens towards different topics if they’ve been dwelling on one topic for a long time and we’re launching the Take a Break feature in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, which we previously announced,”

How do I set a daily time limit on Instagram?

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android Select the profile icon in the bottom right to enter your profile settings Tap on the hamburger icon Select Your Activity Tap on Time Then select the Set daily time limit option Choose the desired amount of time and tap Done That’s it! You’re all set

Instagram is launching new tools for parents and guardians in March 2022

“Parents and guardians will be able to view how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits. We’ll also give teens a new option to notify their parents if they report someone, giving their parents the opportunity to talk about it with them. This is the first version of these tools; we’ll continue to add more options over time.”

