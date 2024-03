Texting from anywhere? Android 15 might bring satellite messaging

Recommended Stories

This nifty feature will reportedly let you "send and receive text messages by satellite" if you have the right account. Your phone will cleverly hook up to a satellite when regular cellular service takes a hike. For the optimal connection, the advice is to make sure you've got a clear view of the sky because weather and some buildings might play spoilsport with your satellite connection.What's more, once your phone links up with a satellite, it looks like you can text anyone, not just emergency services. And when you're back in range of a regular mobile network, your phone will bid farewell to the satellite and connect to cellular connectivity once again.Now, you might be wondering, how does your current Android phone connect to a satellite without the necessary hardware? Well, it seems T-Mobile and SpaceX have a hand in it.Back in 2022, these two giants teamed up for "Direct to Cell," a nifty tech that lets your existing LTE phones chat with low-orbit satellites. Starlink, SpaceX's satellite constellation, sent out the initial batch of Direct to Cell satellites in February.Word on the street isis gearing up to spill the beans on this feature. Oh, and it seems like Google is gearing up to support Direct to Cell in, judging by the Satellite Messaging page in the latestQPR3 beta.However, there is still a lot we don't know about satellite messaging on Android. While it seems like existing phones might soon get the ability to chat with satellites even without the usual hardware, things could shift before the big release.