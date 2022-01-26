If there is a place for an S Pen, there sure is a place for a headphone jack

But now, companies have also waged war on the headphone jack in more affordable phones too. Seemingly, the thinking in phone makers' executive circles goes like this: "if they have money to buy an expensive phone, they also have more money to buy wireless headphones, hence... let's kill the headphone jack in expensive devices!" Because that is exactly what phone makers behavior tells us.

Quick stop right here: do you see any "courageous" argument here? Do you see budget phones with noticeably smaller batteries because the headphone jack they have occupies too much space? Not really, budget phones are dominating battery life ranks and the Pixel 5a is a brilliant example, this thing lasts on and on.





Sure, the very cheapest phones out there like the Galaxy A33 are expected to keep the jack, but it will only be a few years until those too lose that one defining feature.





Why did they remove the headphone jack? Follow the money!





See, traditional wired headphones are nothing extraordinary. They just work. They don't need to be charged. I have been using a pair of free Samsung headphones from a Galaxy phone from back in the day for probably 5 years now, and the mic on them still sound better than even the most expensive AirPods. And I'll probably still be using them in 5 years time. Sure, the cable is a bit of a nuisance, but not something that bothers me for video conferencing where I have to sit anyway, like so many people out there.





The big problem with wired headphones is just that: they are too good! They don't require replacement every couple of years or so. They just don't bring those sweet profits. Don't get me wrong, I also use wireless headphones occasionally, and I enjoy them. I just don't see how that warrants removing support for something so reliable like wired headphones. Call me cynical, but their reliability is exactly why I think big tech insists on removing support for them.








