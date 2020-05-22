Huawei Wearables

Huawei trademarks the Mate Watch moniker

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 22, 2020, 5:36 AM
Huawei trademarks the Mate Watch moniker
Huawei has filed a trademark application on May 6 in China for the name Mate Watch, Myfixguide reports. The application is filed under "International Classification of trademarks 9," which includes computers and other electronic devices.

It seems that Huawei is trying to spread the Mate branding across its products. The company launched several MatePad tablets, and now the premium moniker will be applied to Huawei smartwatches as well. It's not yet clear what will happen with the Watch GT line, though. Huawei launched the GT 2 model in October, followed by a slightly cheaper 2e version last month.


The trademark application usually means that a company plans to launch a device with a specific name or stop others from using it. Huawei Mate Watch may be a completely new high-end device, or it might ultimately replace the Watch GT series.

