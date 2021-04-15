Here's why the Huawei P50 might not come with a charger in the box
Huawei is the latest large-name manufacturer which reportedly considers ditching the included charger from the box of its upcoming Huawei P50 series. This would line it up next to Apple and Samsung which have both dropped in-box chargers from its latest flagships. However, while Apple and Samsung had some specific reasons for the move, Huawei could be forced to ditch the accessory due to force majeure circumstances, says GizChina.
That said, the reports say that Huawei will be selling chargers separately, hinting it has a decent amount of supply but not willing to part with them unless you shell out some cash.
Normally, we would have already seen Huawei's flagship for the year announced already, but the Huawei P50 series will reportedly be unveiled sometime in May. We expect three phones - Huawei P50, P50 Plus, and P50 Pro - which will feature a redesigned camera system, a custom 5nm Kirin chipset, very fast charging, and... no Google services on board. Good thing that Huawei's App Gallery is improving fast.
