The foldable Huawei Mate Xs sports a clever hinge, but it’s a nightmare to repair
The video is somehow painful to watch, as many of the components require extra force to be removed (covers, batteries) due to the extra-strong adhesive used. Getting to the flexible display requires going through the hinge and dealing with strong metal clips, which can, as a result, damage the fragile OLED.
The Huawei Mate Xs scored a dismal 2 of 10 on the repairability scale, but there is an upside to this. The new hinge is designed in such a way that dust and dirt have little to no chance to make their way to the display. The excessive and extra-strong adhesive can be viewed as a positive, too, adding to the ruggedness of the device, as long as you don't need to take it apart and fix something. Enjoy or cringe at the full video of the teardown below.