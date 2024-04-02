Hey, Carl Pei! The Nothing Phone 2a is too “cool” for my grandma; too “mid-range” for me

The Nothing Phone 2a has stellar battery life both according to our battery benchmarks and real-world use experience (as reported by Preslav); this is a top priority for her since the Huawei Nova 5T she’s using right now is 3-4 years old and can barely hold a charge (at least like it used to)

The Phone 2a also brings a truly excellent display for a mid-range phone, which is large, bright, and as smooth as the one in the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra

Another “grandma” point for the Phone 2a is that NothingOS is a simple, streamlined Android skin, which doesn’t look too overwhelming compared to others

On the surface, the Phone 2a also has a perfectly serviceable dual 50MP camera system for my grandma, your grandma, and all of the grandmas

The chip powering Nothing’s new mid-ranger is capable enough for scrolling social media, reading cooking recipes, and watching YouTube videos

But you know who it isn’t too cool for… me!





The Nothing Phone 2a is too "cool" for my grandma; too “mid-range” for the teen-age?







So, the other side of the coin here is the younger audience, which (of course) is Nothing’s target market for the Phone 2a, and that’s where I come in. 27 is still considered young, I hope?



Recommended Stories Galaxy S24 Ultra , which won’t be the case for anyone who actually considers buying the $330 Nothing Phone 2a (which is nearly $1,000 cheaper than the Galaxy S24 Ultra - let that sink in).



With that in mind, and given my conversation with Preslav (who tested and reviewed the Phone 2a), as well as tests I’ve seen, I must say that my initial appeal for the Phone 2a and its seriously attractive looks has been slightly toned down due to the clearly mid-range camera and performance.



In terms of cameras, it’s very hard to argue with the samples we have here, which show that the Phone 2a can most certainly take a great daytime picture, but indoor and low-light is where it will start showing why it doesn’t cost as much as a flagship

However, even a bigger dealbreaker for me (and I believe many non-grandmas) will be the fact that the Dimenity 7200 Pro in the Phone 2a isn’t enough to make it as snappy as my old iPhone 13, or a $500-600 phone you can get





Opening and reopening applications can also be a bit slow, especially if you’re jumping from app to app, playing videos, other multimedia, etc. Something else I’ve noticed is that scrolling on the Phone 2a can be a bit more jittery compared to a more expensive phone.







Are $300-400 phones worth it if $200 more gets you a much faster phone, with flagship-grade cameras?





So, yes - the different strengths and weaknesses of the Phone 2a package makes it quite tricky to say if it’s a “grandma” or a “teenager” phone. And I don’t know about you but this makes me ask myself if $300-400 phones are even worth it for most people?



For example, a brand new



The Galaxy S23 FE has flagship-grade cameras, including a 3x zoom snapper

has flagship-grade cameras, including a 3x zoom snapper Flagship-grade SoC, which doesn’t hang when performing simple tasks like opening the camera, or doing heavy multitasking (switching through apps)

Faster, more reliable software support/updates

IP68 water/dust resistance, wireless charging - it’s all there if you need it

Samsung’s brand promise, which, let’s be honest, is sort of absent with a device like the Phone 2a, since Nothing is still a relatively new company - I’m not saying that’s going to be the case at all, but what if Carl Pei left Nothing to start another phone brand?! It’s not like he hasn’t done that before!





I’d trade the second camera in the Nothing Phone 2a for one great camera and a faster chip





In the end, I love the design of the Phone 2a, and buying one for me… sorry, for my grandma, is something I do actually consider.



But the two main questions I brought up still stand:



Who is the Nothing Phone 2a for? Because it seems to have a chip powerful enough for my grandma, and a camera that’s good enough for taking pictures of her tasty dishes; but then it looks so cool that it makes me want to use it; but then I don’t, because of the performance and camera limitations…

Are $300-400 phones far less appealing given that $500-600 phones seem to give you a more future-proof package?

