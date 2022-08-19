Here's which Motorola phones will get Android 13

As Android 13 is out and rolling out to eligible Pixels, it's time to look at the rest of Android's larger manufacturers and anticipate how they'd fare in the Android 13 rollout, which will happen in the following months.





Motorola, in particular, has updated its support page with clear-cut instructions about some of the devices it's currently selling. Here are the highlights:





Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022): Android 13 incoming, April 2025 end of security updates;

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022): Android 13 incoming, April 2025 end of security updates;

Motorola Edge+ (2022): Android 13 incoming, February 2025 end of security updates;

Motorola Edge (2022): Android 13 incoming, August 2025 end of security updates;

Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Android 13 incoming, February 2025 end of security updates;

Motorola Edge 30: Android 13 incoming, May 2025 end of security updates;

Motorola Moto G82 5G: Android 13 incoming, May 2025 end of security updates;

Motorola Moto G62 5G: Android 13 incoming, June 2025 end of security updates;

Motorola Moto G42: Android 13 incoming, June 2025 end of security updates;

Motorola Moto G32: Android 13 incoming, August 2025 end of security updates.





All other devices in Motorola 's lineup are yet to be green-lit for the Android 13 update. In case you're rocking a Moto phone that we haven't listed above, make sure to check out Motorola's dedicated support page for the latest scoop about the software situation with your specific device.





Here's to hoping that Motorola will unleash Android 13 as fast as possible to the already confirmed devices, and will also bring it to other phones as well.





The manufacturer doesn't have a stellar reputation when it comes to software updates. While most Android manufacturers have established guidelines as to which phones will receive major Android software updates and security patches for a specific amount of time, Motorola is usually operating on a per-device basis. This means that you shouldn't presume your new Motorola phone will get two or three years of major updates—as this might not be the case at all.



