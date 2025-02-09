Here's when the first (less than 24GB) Galaxy S25 update is expected to drop

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The Galaxy S25 series hit the stores on February 7, though some users got their units ahead of time, thanks to early deliveries. The first software update for the new phones will be rolled out this week, according to a new rumor.

Tipster Tarun Vats says that the Galaxy S25 will receive its first One UI update this week. Nothing has been said about the contents of the update, but it will likely take care of any known bugs, such as the overheating issues that many users have complained of, and camera artifact problems. Additionally, Samsung may introduce some refinements and might also roll out new AI features.



The update might be huge, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will weigh 24GB, as an earlier report had suggested.



Aside from the Galaxy S25's first update, Samsung will also release the fourth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 and One UI 6.1 for some Galaxy phones.

Samsung was previously expected to release the stable One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 family immediately after the release of the Galaxy S25 but a screen bug made the company delay the public rollout. While users will probably appreciate a bug-free final update, they have waited long enough as it is, considering Samsung adopted the new policy of releasing the new operating system version with its newest device, instead of commencing the rollout with the previous-generation flagship.

Other eligible Galaxy S series will get the One UI 7 update by the end of the first quarter, according to Samsung, provided everything goes smoothly.

One UI 7 is one of Samsung's biggest updates in a long time and features revamped widgets and app icons, a redesigned camera app interface, a split notification/quick settings panel, and a Dynamic Island-inspired Now Bar. Galaxy AI is also a huge part of the redesigned interface.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

