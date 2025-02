Here's when the first (less than 24GB) Galaxy S25 update is expected to drop

Galaxy S25

One UI 7

Aside from the's first update, Samsung will also release the fourth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 and One UI 6.1 for some Galaxy phones.Samsung was previously expected to release the stableupdate for thefamily immediately after the release of thebut a screen bug made the company delay the public rollout . While users will probably appreciate a bug-free final update, they have waited long enough as it is, considering Samsung adopted the new policy of releasing the new operating system version with its newest device, instead of commencing the rollout with the previous-generation flagship.Other eligible Galaxy S series will get theupdate by the end of the first quarter, according to Samsung, provided everything goes smoothly.is one of Samsung's biggest updates in a long time and features revamped widgets and app icons, a redesigned camera app interface, a split notification/quick settings panel, and a Dynamic Island-inspired Now Bar. Galaxy AI is also a huge part of the redesigned interface.