Here's the other S Pen stylus case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra
So far, we've only seen one flip case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Clear View Cover, equipped with an S Pen slot, and hints for another, the Silicone Cover. Well, Ronald Quandt from WinFuture has again come to the rescue by leaking said Silicone Cover and its S Pen version in its full glory that you can see below.
What we didn't know so far is how you are supposed to take out the S Pen, and this Silicon Cover leak now gives us a hint - you simply pull it out from the side, no pressing and popping required. The Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen is expected to retain all of its current functions, too, just the clicker on the top will be missing.