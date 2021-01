Here's the other S Pen stylus case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

What we didn't know so far is how you are supposed to take out the S Pen, and this Silicon Cover leak now gives us a hint - you simply pull it out from the side, no pressing and popping required. The Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen is expected to retain all of its current functions, too, just the clicker on the top will be missing.





That might not happen this year, as the Note 21 is supposedly in the works , under-display camera and everything, but it could occur in 2022, or whenever Samsung gauges a positive reaction for the new phone-plus-stylus-case concept.