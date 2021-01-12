Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

Here's the other S Pen stylus case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 12, 2021, 3:00 AM
By now, it's clear that Samsung may be preparing to sunset the Galaxy Note line by equipping the largest member of the Galaxy S21 household with its own stylus. 

That might not happen this year, as the Note 21 is supposedly in the works, under-display camera and everything, but it could occur in 2022, or whenever Samsung gauges a positive reaction for the new phone-plus-stylus-case concept.

So far, we've only seen one flip case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Clear View Cover, equipped with an S Pen slot, and hints for another, the Silicone Cover. Well, Ronald Quandt from WinFuture has again come to the rescue by leaking said Silicone Cover and its S Pen version in its full glory that you can see below.


What we didn't know so far is how you are supposed to take out the S Pen, and this Silicon Cover leak now gives us a hint - you simply pull it out from the side, no pressing and popping required. The Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen is expected to retain all of its current functions, too, just the clicker on the top will be missing.

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs
View Samsung $95 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

