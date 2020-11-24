iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Polls

Would you care if Samsung scraps the Galaxy Note line?

by Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Nov 24, 2020, 9:17 AM
Would you care if Samsung scraps the Galaxy Note line?
The rumors that Samsung may ditch the Note line have been circulating for a while, ever since Samsung decided to release not one or two but three new spring flagships in the S-series. The speculation didn't pan out this year, even though Samsung had the Galaxy S20 Ultra that, for all intents and purposes, could be considered a full match to the Note 20 Ultra, and then some, especially in the battery capacity department.

Enter Samsung's first commercial foldable phone success - see our Galaxy Z Fold 2 review - and the rumors that the Z Fold 3 will be even better, cheaper, and with the added bonus of an S Pen for the first time outside of the Note line. How did Samsung master writing with a stylus on a foldable ultrathin glass display cover, is beyond us, but the Z Fold 3 & S Pen rumors reached a critical point the other day when Korean media claimed the phone will entirely replace the Galaxy Note line.

Wait, what? Is Samsung finally making its S Pen warriors redundant by including stylus support to its S Ultra and Z Fold models going forward. It looks like it, and that is why we wanted to ask you whether you will miss a dedicated Galaxy Note line if Sаmsung has indeed decided to ditch that niche in order to popularize its flexible phones going forward. 

Heck, the rumors even say that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 announcement may be pulled forward for next August, at the time slot when Samsung usually unveils a Galaxy Note model. Long story short, will you be sad if there is no Galaxy Note 21 but the S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3 tout S Pen stylus support instead?\

Would you care if Samsung discontinues the Galaxy Note line?

Vote View Result


