Would you care if Samsung scraps the Galaxy Note line?









Wait, what? Is Samsung finally making its S Pen warriors redundant by including stylus support to its S Ultra and Z Fold models going forward. It looks like it, and that is why we wanted to ask you whether you will miss a dedicated Galaxy Note line if Sаmsung has indeed decided to ditch that niche in order to popularize its flexible phones going forward.





Heck, the rumors even say that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 announcement may be pulled forward for next August, at the time slot when Samsung usually unveils a Galaxy Note model. Long story short, will you be sad if there is no Galaxy Note 21 but the S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3 tout S Pen stylus support instead?\





Would you care if Samsung discontinues the Galaxy Note line? Yes, the Note line will be missed No, as long as there is S Pen support on other Samsung phones Not at all Yes, the Note line will be missed 57.89% No, as long as there is S Pen support on other Samsung phones 23.98% Not at all 18.13%







