Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Here's a Galaxy S22 Ultra deal for those with flagship dreams on a limited budget

Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's a Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is for those with flagship dreams on a limited budget
It's the Labor Day weekend so you can relax all you want without an iota of guilt. Know what else you can do without feeling guilty? Treat yourself to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is usually more expensive than other top smartphones available on the market but its features make it worth the extra money. And right now, it's a massive $450 off.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB

Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | S Pen Stylus | 108MP+12MP+10MP 3x+10MP 10x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 45W charging
$450 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S22 Ultra checks all the boxes for those who want the finer things in life. It has a huge 6.8-inch 120Hz screen, so reading on it is a joy. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip ensures smooth performance, giving it plenty of power to take on anything available in the Google Play store.

Despite being a year old, this previous generation flagship is still one of the best camera phones around. Its quad camera array has a 108MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope unit with 10x zoom. Images are crisp and vibrant and low-light performance is unbelievably good.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and needs just 20 minutes for a 50 percent charge. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only flagship phone with a stylus built in.

The 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra has a street price of $1,299.99 but you can save $450 on it at the moment. After the discount, it's cheaper than the Pixel 7 Pro, which starts at $900 and has a weaker chip. It also brings the price a little closer to the OnePlus 11, which lacks wireless charging and offers little protection against water. 

The Galaxy S22 Ultra still has four years of software support left, so it will last you a long time. Spring for it if you want a premium Android smartphone with both personality and performance, as well as a free stylus.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here's a Galaxy S22 Ultra deal for those with flagship dreams on a limited budget
Here's a Galaxy S22 Ultra deal for those with flagship dreams on a limited budget
The boring looking iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Apple doesn’t see color (and that’s the problem)
The boring looking iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Apple doesn’t see color (and that’s the problem)
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker can still be yours for 43% off its price on Amazon
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker can still be yours for 43% off its price on Amazon
Save some more on the already affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Save some more on the already affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless