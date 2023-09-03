Here's a Galaxy S22 Ultra deal for those with flagship dreams on a limited budget

It's the Labor Day weekend so you can relax all you want without an iota of guilt. Know what else you can do without feeling guilty? Treat yourself to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is usually more expensive than other top smartphones available on the market but its features make it worth the extra money. And right now, it's a massive $450 off.





Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | S Pen Stylus | 108MP+12MP+10MP 3x+10MP 10x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 45W charging $450 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy S22 Ultra checks all the boxes for those who want the finer things in life. It has a huge 6.8-inch 120Hz screen, so reading on it is a joy. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip ensures smooth performance, giving it plenty of power to take on anything available in the Google Play store.





Despite being a year old, this previous generation flagship is still one of the best camera phones around. Its quad camera array has a 108MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope unit with 10x zoom. Images are crisp and vibrant and low-light performance is unbelievably good.





The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and needs just 20 minutes for a 50 percent charge. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only flagship phone with a stylus built in.





The 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra has a street price of $1,299.99 but you can save $450 on it at the moment. After the discount, it's cheaper than the Pixel 7 Pro , which starts at $900 and has a weaker chip. It also brings the price a little closer to the OnePlus 11, which lacks wireless charging and offers little protection against water.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra still has four years of software support left, so it will last you a long time. Spring for it if you want a premium Android smartphone with both personality and performance, as well as a free stylus.