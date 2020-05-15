Headspace offers free meditation to unemployed Americans

The COVID-19 pandemic brought upon humanity many hardships, but it seems that anxiety problems and unemployment are at the top of the list. Staying in lockdown for months is not healthy, and even the toughest can break down. As stress levels and unemployment rates continue to skyrocket, many people turn to stress-reducing apps and meditation.
Headspace, one of the big players in the guided audio meditation field, announced a new initiative aimed to help people who lost their jobs. The service normally costs $12.99/month or $69.99/year, but now Headspace offers one year of free access
to Headspace Plus. The premium package includes a library of guided meditations and courses, mini-meditations, the Sleep by Headspace content, at-home workouts, guided runs, The Wake-Up video series, animation guides, and more.
You can take advantage of the initiative if you live in the US. The company requests some information in order to verify your employment status, and your eligibility for the program will depend on the accuracy of that information. Meditation won't pay your bills, but at least it can help you deal with stress and get back on your feet. The Headspace app is available for Android
and iOS
devices.
