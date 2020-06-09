HTC is making its smartphone comeback next week
However, knowing what we know about the Desire 20 Pro doesn’t really make us giddy with anticipation. Snapdragon 665, 6GB of RAM, punch-hole display and a few cameras on the back is basically the recipe for a run-of-the-mill Android midranger right now.
Two major questions remain to be answered: price and availability. Pricing the phone aggressively could ensure that the phone will see some success, but Samsung has already occupied the midrange space with Galaxy A-series phones that are priced very competitively. It will be hard to convince people to buy a phone from a company that may or may not make another one.
Availability will likely be limited as well. It’s doubtful if the phone will reach European markets and the US is almost out of the question at this point. Rumors suggest HTC will also release a 5G phone later this year, so perhaps it will be the one making the rounds in the west.
Either way, HTC is back on our radar and we’re eager to see what’s coming next.