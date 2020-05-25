HTC Android 5G

HTC's first 5G smartphone could arrive as early as July

May 25, 2020, 8:14 AM
HTC is the latest company to enter the 5G race, a brand that shrank its mobile business after years of very low sales. Despite all that, the Taiwanese company is determined to introduce its first 5G smartphone this year, but details about the device are still shrouded in mystery.

Back in February, sources familiar with HTC's plans revealed the company will launch a 5G smartphone in 2020, but the report couldn't pinpoint a smaller release window. However, judging by the most recent information coming from Taiwan, HTC's 5G smartphone won't be widely available.

HTC Taiwan's general manager, Chen Boyu confirmed his company will introduce a 5G smartphone in Taiwan as soon as 5G services will be launched in the country. Since these high-speed services will debut in Taiwan in July, it would make sense for HTC to introduce its 5G smartphone around the same time.

New information coming from reliable sources suggests HTC plans to gain an advantage over the competition by launching its 5G smartphone in Taiwan as early as July. Sadly, the report doesn't mention any details about the phone's hardware, so it's unclear whether or not this will be a flagship device.

Meanwhile, HTC is expected to launch a mid-range smartphone in June, the long-rumored HTC Desire 20 Pro. The handset is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or 665 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM. We also know it will pack a three-camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

