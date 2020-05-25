HTC's first 5G smartphone could arrive as early as July
Back in February, sources familiar with HTC's plans revealed the company will launch a 5G smartphone in 2020, but the report couldn't pinpoint a smaller release window. However, judging by the most recent information coming from Taiwan, HTC's 5G smartphone won't be widely available.
New information coming from reliable sources suggests HTC plans to gain an advantage over the competition by launching its 5G smartphone in Taiwan as early as July. Sadly, the report doesn't mention any details about the phone's hardware, so it's unclear whether or not this will be a flagship device.
Meanwhile, HTC is expected to launch a mid-range smartphone in June, the long-rumored HTC Desire 20 Pro. The handset is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or 665 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM. We also know it will pack a three-camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.