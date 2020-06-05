HTC Android

Leaked specs hint that the HTC Desire 20 Pro will not live up to its name

by Anam Hamid
Jun 05, 2020, 12:04 AM
XDA Developers reports that the rumored HTC Desire 20 Pro has made it to Google Play Console’s Device Catalog.

The phone is codenamed “htc_bymdugl” and carries the model number “HTC 2Q9J10000”. 

HTC Desire 20 Pro supposed specs are underwhelming to say the least


According to the listing, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, a chipset that came out in the first half of 2019 and since then has been succeeded by far more capable SoCs. The aged silicon will be paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone will ship with Android 10, and it will actually be HTC's first phone to come with this version of the OS. Go HTC. 

The phone's screen will apparently have a resolution of 2340×1080 and per a previous leak, it will have a punch-hole design. On the back, we will probably see a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. It will likely have a 3.5mm headphone jack too. 

If the leaks are accurate, the HTC Desire 20 Pro will be a noticeable upgrade over the Desire 19 Plus. But, here is the thing: HTC phones are not a good benchmark. HTC has failed to keep up with competition and the alleged Desire 20 Pro specs are sad even for a midranger. And knowing HTC, the phone will likely be over priced, which will further put off consumers. 

Competition in the midrange market has heated up in recent times, with vendors equipping their affordable handsets with flagship-level features.  Year-old silicon mated with other underwhelming specs will hardly do the trick for HTC. The Taiwanese company was once a promising smartphone brand but it clearly seems to have lost its way. 

Not that we think you care, but the HTC Desire 20 Pro might arrive next month.

The phone will apparently be followed by a 5G phone in July. Will it be any good? Well, we caution you against getting your hopes too high.



