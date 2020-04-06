HTC revenues actually grew in March despite the COVID-19 pandemic



Some sort of impact from the pandemic is to be expected in April and the coming months, but so far 2020 is looking much more positive for HTC than 2019. That is also down to its plans to release a 5G-ready flagship smartphone later on this year.

March 2020 also represents the third consecutive month revenues hovered around the $14 million mark. That suggests HTC may finally be on a path to stabilization after many years of non-stop bleeding.