HTC reports yet another month of shrinking sales



Unfortunately, all of this also represents a historic low for the Taiwan-based company which was one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers less than a decade ago.





The company is expected to continue pushing its VR business moving forward. Recently, it announced a free alternative to the Zoom conference call app for its VR customers, a segment that has experienced exponential growth since countries went into lockdown.



As for its smartphone business, recent leaks have revealed the company is working on a new mid-range product dubbed the HTC Desire 20 Pro. That should precede a new 5G flagship in the second half of the year, which will be HTC’s first premium smartphone in over two years.

Many analysts believe the company won't experience growth until the 5G device is on the market. Of course, success will likely rely heavily on the agreements it makes with global carriers to offer the product.




