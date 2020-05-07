HTC Android

HTC reports yet another month of shrinking sales

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 07, 2020, 4:37 AM
HTC reports yet another month of shrinking sales
The HTC Vive VR headset business continues to grow steadily but its performance has yet to make up for the shortfall in smartphone revenues. That was especially noticeable in April, when the global pandemic weakened demand for tech products.

As revealed in its latest financial report, HTC reported revenues of only NT$297 million ($9.91 million) in April 2020. The figure is down a worrying 31.25% from the NT$432 million ($14.41 million) reported in March and an even larger 49.8% when compared to the result twelve months earlier.

Unfortunately, all of this also represents a historic low for the Taiwan-based company which was one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers less than a decade ago.

The company is expected to continue pushing its VR business moving forward. Recently, it announced a free alternative to the Zoom conference call app for its VR customers, a segment that has experienced exponential growth since countries went into lockdown.

As for its smartphone business, recent leaks have revealed the company is working on a new mid-range product dubbed the HTC Desire 20 Pro. That should precede a new 5G flagship in the second half of the year, which will be HTC’s first premium smartphone in over two years.

Many analysts believe the company won’t experience growth until the 5G device is on the market. Of course, success will likely rely heavily on the agreements it makes with global carriers to offer the product.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless