HTC U Ear true wireless earbuds seen on FCC's website
The company's debut wireless hearables, the HTC U Ear have been spotted on FCC, implying that they could be here anytime.
HTC U Ear earbuds are another AirPods clone
Later on, Apple bought Beats, and the acquisition totally paid off. In fact, it's believed that the takeover helped Apple gain an insight into the Bluetooth headphones market trends, which ultimately resulted in the birth of the AirPods and the jack-less iPhone.
The success of AirPods has led rivals to create similar products of their own. Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have all jumped the bandwagon, and OnePlus is also expected to follow suit.
Microsoft, Apple, and Google also use their software to their advantage. For instance, the Surface Earbuds offer Office 365 integration, and the Pixel Buds 2 provide hands-free activation of Google Assistant and live language translation. Amazon's Echo buds feature always-on Alexa and are priced aggressively.
Thus, unless the HTC U Ear buds offer something that makes them stand out and are priced competitively, they will be just another pair of wireless earbuds.