Google Phone app starts showing on non-Pixel devices
It appears that the app has begun to show on some non-Pixel phones, including the Zenfone 6, the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and the LG V60. Huawei, Samsung, and OnePlus devices don't see the app on the Google Play Store, though. The app should also be available, however, on devices part of the Android One program, like Motorola One phones, and most of the recent Nokia handsets.
Google Phone is not a game-changing app but includes some interesting features like Call Screen (still not supported on non-Pixel phones), Visual Voicemail, Spam Protection, and Mini Call View. You can check this Play Store link and report if you can install the app on your phone in the comments below.