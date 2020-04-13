Android Apps Google

Google Phone app starts showing on non-Pixel devices

by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 13, 2020, 9:40 AM
There's a certain exclusivity in owning a Pixel phone. Many of Google's most novel features appear first on Pixel devices, and there are some applications available only for Pixel users. Google Phone is one of them, or should we say was one of them.

It appears that the app has begun to show on some non-Pixel phones, including the Zenfone 6, the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and the LG V60. Huawei, Samsung, and OnePlus devices don't see the app on the Google Play Store, though. The app should also be available, however, on devices part of the Android One program, like Motorola One phones, and most of the recent Nokia handsets.

The first tip that Google Phone might be coming to non-Pixel devices popped-up on the Asus ZenFone 6 section of the XDA forum. Users investigated further and found out that the Google Phone app requires the phone's dialer shared library. It's not present on Samsung, OnePlus, and Huawei phones, which, as a result, hides the Google Phone app when you try to search for it using these devices.

Google Phone is not a game-changing app but includes some interesting features like Call Screen (still not supported on non-Pixel phones), Visual Voicemail, Spam Protection, and Mini Call View. You can check this Play Store link and report if you can install the app on your phone in the comments below.

