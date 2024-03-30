Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)

By
1comments
Android Google
Google is giving 200 Play Store users a chance to win free Pixel or 8 Pro
It's no secret that Google's newest flagships, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, are one of the best phones you can buy. After all, why else would Samsung and potentially Apple want to copy the AI features offered by Google's new phones. The series starts at $699, so the phones aren't exactly cheap. If you want a new Pixel phone but your budget says otherwise, Google is now holding a Super Weekly Prize giveaway for you.

As first spotted by 9to5Google, the giveaway is for those who have joined the Play Points rewards program and are on either the Gold, Platinum, or Diamond level.

In case all that went over your head, you might not be aware of the Google Play Points program. After you join the program, you get points for your purchases including digital content and apps and games. You are also designated a level depending on the number of points you have. 

If you happen to be on one of the highest three levels, you can participate in the Super Weekly Prize giveaway which runs from March 29 to April 4.


For those on the Platinum level, Google has 100 Pixel 8 units and 100 Pixel 8 Pro phones lined up as rewards, each in the color Mint. Moreover, 10,400 users will get 1000 Google Play Points and 23,800 people will receive 500 points.

The winners are picked at random and as of midnight PT, no one was lucky enough to score a Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. Everyone can play only once. You will be told which prize you have won immediately so there's no waiting involved.

This is the most generous giveaway hosted by Google in recent memory and the best part is you  won't be risking anything by participating as the giveaway doesn't require you to redeem Play Points.

While we routinely see deals on Pixel 8 phones, since the series was released not too long ago, we haven't seen any drastic discounts. The deals that slash the price dramatically often come with strings attached. So if you have been eyeing the new phones, here's your chance to win one.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

