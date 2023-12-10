Use Google Play Points to snag 40% discount on Pixel 8 series and Pixel tablet





If you're not familiar with the Google Play Point Plan, let's allow Google to explain it. "You start to earn 1 point for every $1 USD you spend with Google Play. When you collect enough points within a calendar year, you’ll level up, which earns you more points and benefits. The higher your level, the more points you earn." Again, you'll need to get to the Gold tier before you have a shot at the discounts for the Pixel 8 line and the Pixel Tablet .

Once you reach the Silver level, you get 1.1 points for every dollar spent in the Google Play Store. Gold members earn 1.2 Play Points for every dollar spent in the Play Store and Platinum members receive 1.4 Play Points for every dollar spent. While you can earn points for buying apps or games, you can also add Play Points by making in-app or in-game purchases and by paying for subscriptions and books in the Play Store with Google Pay.









If you are a Gold member with at least 600 points or at a higher level, you can redeem your Play Points for the Pixel discounts which take 40% off of the full retail price of a phone or tablet. With the discounts, the 128GB Pixel 8 is reduced in price from $699 to $419.40 and the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro is reduced from $999 to $599.40. With the points, the 128GB Pixel Tablet is reduced from $499 to $299.40.





The offer runs through December 31st, 2023 or until supplies last.

