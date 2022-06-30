 Google to boost sound quality in Google Meet, merge Duo - PhoneArena
Google to boost sound quality in Google Meet, merge Duo

Google to boost sound quality in Google Meet, merge Duo
There are changes coming to Google Meet that will boost the sound quality of calls by introducing stereo separation. The guys at 9To5Google have found some strings of code related to binaural audio, and the aforementioned stereo separation in the latest version of the Google Meet and Gmail applications.



What is Stereo Separation?


Simply put, this means grabbing two separate audio channels and treating them individually. Google Meet will be able to get different audio channels for different people speaking during a meeting, and then blast them separately into the left and right speaker of the person listening.

This will help people understand who’s speaking much more effectively, and intuitively - normally these conference call apps just use a mono audio channel, which makes everyone come through the same speakers.

Google Duo merger


A couple of days ago, Google announced that it will be merging Google Duo with Google Meet, or more specifically - integrating some Google Duo features into Meet. There are again strings of code that show this is happening.



With these changes in place, Google Meet will be able to carry out 1-to-1 calls the way Google Duo does, with the call tied to a phone number or Google account.

