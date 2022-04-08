 Google Meet will soon receive two new features - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps Google

Google Meet will soon receive two new features

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Google Meet will soon receive two new features
The global pandemic saw many companies turning to platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet to conduct their meetings. Also, many people have used these platforms to communicate with their loved ones during quarantine.

Google understands the important role of these platforms, and it will soon release two new features for Google Meet.

The first one will allow Google Meet to automatically remove people from meetings if they are the only ones left in them. After you’ve been alone for five minutes in a meeting, Google Meet will ask you if you want to stay or leave. You will have two minutes to respond to the prompt, after which the platform will automatically remove you from the meeting.

According to Google, the idea behind Google Meet's ability to automatically remove users from meetings is to prevent situations where users could unintentionally share audio or video if they forget, for some reason, to leave a meeting.

The automatic kick-off from a meeting will be rolling out to Desktop and iPhone users first, and it will later come to Android devices as well. The feature will be enabled by default, but you will have the option to disable it in the app settings.

The second feature coming to Google Meet is a new menu called "Host controls," which will unify all host controls into one menu. The goal is to provide a "more user intuitive experience." According to Google, this change will make it easier for hosts to manage the settings of their meetings. Sadly, the new "Host controls" menu will be available only on the desktop version of Google Meet.

The two new features will be released this month for Rapid Release domains, but it may take more time for the Scheduled Release domains to receive them.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Instagram can't protect women from abusive DMs, new study finds
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Instagram can't protect women from abusive DMs, new study finds
Google Lens Multisearch beta rolls out in the US; lets you find things by using a photo instead of words
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Lens Multisearch beta rolls out in the US; lets you find things by using a photo instead of words
Best Buy has one very impressive Microsoft Surface Pro 8 variant on sale at a huge $400 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy has one very impressive Microsoft Surface Pro 8 variant on sale at a huge $400 discount
-$400
LG creates a phone display task force as BOE grows to be both iPhone and Samsung OLED supplier
by Daniel Petrov,  0
LG creates a phone display task force as BOE grows to be both iPhone and Samsung OLED supplier
Best iPhone 13 tips & tricks you should know about
by Rado Minkov,  1
Best iPhone 13 tips & tricks you should know about
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G leaks out in full with... unusual camera design, hot new processor, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G leaks out in full with... unusual camera design, hot new processor, and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless