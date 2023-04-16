Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Google panicking after Samsung considers making Bing default Galaxy search engine: NYT

Samsung Google
Samsung considering ditching Google for Bing on Galaxy devices: NYT
No company is invincible and after years of being a distant second to Google, Microsoft's Bing has started to look like a real threat. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT's technology into Bing has made it smarter than before and some, including Samsung apparently, think that it's time to ditch Google Search for Bing.

Google heard in March that Samsung was thinking about making Bing the default search engine on its devices, per The New York Times. Currently, Google is the default search engine on the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

The company's employees were shocked to learn about Samsung's decision and entered panic mode. After all, Google's contract with Samsung earns it an annual estimated revenue of $3 billion. And if Samsung goes this route, Apple could very well be next and make it miss out on an annual revenue of $20 billion.

Google has apparently declared a code red over the threat from AI competitors like ChatGPT maker OpenAI. After a longer than 20 years reign over the search business, Google is feeling that its dominance is slipping away. It has responded by accelerating work on its own AI technologies.

The company is amping up the current search engine with new AI features and also wants to make a new AI-powered search engine, per NYT. The new search engine would offer a more personalized experience than the existing one by trying to anticipate users' needs.

Contract between Google and Samsung is under negotiation


Samsung is the number one smartphone maker in the world and sold 259 million units last year. The South Korean giant's phones and tablets run Google's Android operating system, so employees were understandably shocked that Samsung wanted to switch to another search engine after 12 years.

It cannot be said for that sure Microsoft's focus on AI is behind Samsung's decision to switch to Bing, but that's what has been assumed at Google. The contract between the two is under negotiation and it's likely that Samsung will stick with Google for now.

Google is eager to retain Samsung and has apparently asked employees to "help put together material for a pitch to Samsung." 

A Google spokesperson told NYT that Android phone manufacturers are free to adopt technologies from different companies.

Google has been working on AI for years but hasn't fully adopted it yet because it doesn't always produce correct and neutral responses. The company released its own chatbot called Bard in February but it wasn't received as well as ChatGPT, primarily because it got a very simple query wrong.

Google is obsessed with modernizing its search engine experience per today's report but has no clear timeline on when the new technology will be released. Although Bard is ad-free, the company's new search engine probably won't be. After all, the search business is Google's bread and butter. It was worth $162 billion in 2022.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google panicking after Samsung considers making Bing default Galaxy search engine: NYT
Google panicking after Samsung considers making Bing default Galaxy search engine: NYT
Siri could be exiled to an island in iOS 17
Siri could be exiled to an island in iOS 17
Here's a one-of-a-kind, limited-time chance to score free iPhone 14 Plus and iPad
Here's a one-of-a-kind, limited-time chance to score free iPhone 14 Plus and iPad
Pixel 7a will reportedly start arriving at retail stores soon
Pixel 7a will reportedly start arriving at retail stores soon
Code reveals that the Apple Card Savings Account will be unveiled tomorrow, April 17th
Code reveals that the Apple Card Savings Account will be unveiled tomorrow, April 17th
Bug in iOS causes iPhone users to freak out, panic, and feel weird with constant requests for Apple ID passwords
Bug in iOS causes iPhone users to freak out, panic, and feel weird with constant requests for Apple ID passwords
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless