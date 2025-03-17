Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Google continues phasing out Assistant features as Gemini transition moves forward

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Software updates Google
Hand holding phone with "Gemini" spelled in the middle.
It came to nobody's surprise when Google announced last week that Gemini will officially be replacing the Google Assistant on most Android phones throughout 2025. After about 9 years of helping Android users (since 2016), the knowledgeable virtual helper will be replaced by Google's new AI assistant: Gemini.

But it seems Google is not wasting any time to replace the Google Assistant with Gemini even on other devices, like the Nest smart home gadgets. The company has quietly confirmed that it is retiring several well-known functionalities:

  • Live Translation in Interpreter mode: This feature allowed users to break language barriers in real time, but having their nest device translate from one language to another. Now, you won't be able to do that, but you will still have the ability to translate individual words or phrases
  • Family Bell announcements: The Google Assistant will no longer be able to schedule or recall Family Bell reminders—a feature used to have audio alerts for daily routines, chores, or events.
  • Birthday reminder notifications: This one is pretty self-explanatory, but while you no longer be able to set birthday reminders via the Google Assistant, you can still do it manually through the standard Assistant reminders.

Here's Google's complete list of the latest Assistant feature removals:


  • Voice-based photo favorites and sharing: This one is not that disappointing, as you will still be able to favorite and share photos manually yourself.
  • Voice commands for changing photo frame or ambient display settings: You will now have to manually change these settings from the menus.
  • Daily automated Assistant updates (such as weather alerts every morning): direct command "send me the weather every day" is disappearing, but you can achieve the same results by creating a custom routine in Assistant Routines.
  • Using Assistant through Bluetooth or AUX-connected car accessories: Direct Assistant interaction via older Bluetooth and AUX car accessories will no longer be supported. This one is arguably the most hurtful...

What comes next for Google Assistant users?


Google will most likely add these features, or improved versions of them to Gemini. We anticipate further Gemini announcements at Google I/O 2025, which will take place on May 20-21. Until then, if you are one of the affected users you might want to explore alternate workflows or features that remain intact.

Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out

Latest News

The extraordinarily well-equipped Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger is almost half off at Best Buy now
The extraordinarily well-equipped Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger is almost half off at Best Buy now
Is T-Mobile waging war against itself with its latest antics?
Is T-Mobile waging war against itself with its latest antics?
Xfinity customers are in for a nice surprise
Xfinity customers are in for a nice surprise
Incredible new Best Buy deal makes the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other
Incredible new Best Buy deal makes the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other
Qualcomm’s new powerful chipsets will only serve certain Android fans
Qualcomm’s new powerful chipsets will only serve certain Android fans
Google's formidable Pixel 9 Pro Fold is on sale at an unbeatable $350 discount
Google's formidable Pixel 9 Pro Fold is on sale at an unbeatable $350 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless