Google continues phasing out Assistant features as Gemini transition moves forward





But it seems But it seems Google is not wasting any time to replace the Google Assistant with Gemini even on other devices, like the Nest smart home gadgets. The company has quietly confirmed that it is retiring several well-known functionalities:





Live Translation in Interpreter mode : This feature allowed users to break language barriers in real time, but having their nest device translate from one language to another. Now, you won't be able to do that, but you will still have the ability to translate individual words or phrases

: This feature allowed users to break language barriers in real time, but having their nest device translate from one language to another. Now, you won't be able to do that, but you will still have the ability to translate individual words or phrases Family Bell announcements : The Google Assistant will no longer be able to schedule or recall Family Bell reminders—a feature used to have audio alerts for daily routines, chores, or events.

: The Google Assistant will no longer be able to schedule or recall Family Bell reminders—a feature used to have audio alerts for daily routines, chores, or events. Birthday reminder notifications : This one is pretty self-explanatory, but while you no longer be able to set birthday reminders via the Google Assistant, you can still do it manually through the standard Assistant reminders.



Here's Google's complete list of the latest Assistant feature removals:





Voice-based photo favorites and sharing : This one is not that disappointing, as you will still be able to favorite and share photos manually yourself.

: This one is not that disappointing, as you will still be able to favorite and share photos manually yourself. Voice commands for changing photo frame or ambient display settings : You will now have to manually change these settings from the menus.

: You will now have to manually change these settings from the menus. Daily automated Assistant updates (such as weather alerts every morning): direct command "send me the weather every day" is disappearing, but you can achieve the same results by creating a custom routine in Assistant Routines.

(such as weather alerts every morning): direct command "send me the weather every day" is disappearing, but you can achieve the same results by creating a custom routine in Assistant Routines. Using Assistant through Bluetooth or AUX-connected car accessories : Direct Assistant interaction via older Bluetooth and AUX car accessories will no longer be supported. This one is arguably the most hurtful...



What comes next for Google Assistant users?





Google will most likely add these features, or improved versions of them to Gemini. We anticipate further Gemini announcements at Google I/O 2025, which will take place on May 20-21. Until then, if you are one of the affected users you might want to explore alternate workflows or features that remain intact.





Also read : Gemini AI: everything you need to know