Google revives Snapshot for Android and iOS, adds new features
One of the reasons that Snapshot wasn't too popular among Google Assistant users is because of how you must trigger it by activating Google Assistant and tapping on the icon in the bottom left corner. Well, starting today, Google is making it easier to access Snapshot – you just need to say “Hey Google, show me my day.” Of course, the new voice command is only available for those using English as their default language, but Google promised to bring it to more languages in the coming months.
Last but not least, you can use Snapshot for notifications. If you want Google Assistant to remind you of upcoming bills, flights, or event updates. According to Google, English-speaking regions will also get notifications about upcoming birthdays. Tapping on a notification will direct you to the related Snapshot card and you'll be offered multiple options like calling or texting.