Android Apps Google

Google releases new features for some of its Android apps

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 01, 2020, 3:23 PM
Google releases new features for some of its Android apps
If you own an Android smartphone, you'll be getting a handful of nifty features in the coming months. However, if you own a Pixel phone, you'll be getting most of these new features starting this week.

Along with the new features coming to Pixel phones today, Google announced a few of its Android apps will be updated with meaningful improvements. For example, the Digital Wellbeing app is now getting a Bedtime mode, which replaces Wind Down. When it's enabled, Bedtime mode uses DND (Do Not Disturb) to silence notifications, calls, and texts during sleep. Also, enabling Bedtime mode will make your phone fade the colors to black and white.

The new update will make it easier for users to customize how and when to turn on Bedtime mode. It's now possible to choose to have it turn on automatically or after you plug in your phone to charge.

Google also added a new option that will allow users to pause Bedtime mode without having to adjust their schedule. If your Android smartphone has Digital Wellbeing and parental controls settings, then you should be able to use Bedtime mode as well.

The Clock app will also receive a new Bedtime tab, which lets you set daily sleep and wake times to better organize your sleep schedule. You'll receive reminders before bedtime and an option to play calming sounds from various music streaming services like Calm, Spotify, and YouTube Music.


Moreover, those with smartphones that feature Digital Wellbeing will be able to pair with Bedtime mode to further prevent interruptions while sleep. Last but not least, the Clock app is getting a so-called Sunrise Alarm to wake you up more gently.

Also, the YouTube app now offers a new option that allows users to set a bedtime reminder. You'll be able to choose to see the reminder at bedtime or after the video completes.

Finally, the Family Link app got updated with the option to set restrictions for children, such as managing screen time activity, app downloads, in-app purchases, and bedtime for their device. The app lets you establish daily bedtime schedules and modify them as needed.

The new bedtime features will be rolled out to Pixel devices starting toda

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
See the new features that Google Pixels are receiving today
Popular stories
Why metal phones are gone and battery life's a compromise: an interview with Huawei's lead designer
Popular stories
The Vivo X50 Pro 5G series sports unique gymbal camera stabilization and Samsung's new 50MP sensor
Popular stories
In search of the perfect compact phone: iPhone SE (2020)

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Popular stories
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Popular stories
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts
Popular stories
T-Mobile future-proofs its OnePlus 8 5G with new software update

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless