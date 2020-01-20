Android Software updates Apps Google

Google adds pause button to Digital Wellbeing's Wind Down feature

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 20, 2020, 3:31 PM
Google adds pause button to Digital Wellbeing's Wind Down feature
The Digital Wellbeing feature for Android users shows how often they used their phones every day while revealing how much time was spent on each app. The information also includes the number of notifications received and the number of times that the device was unlocked. The app can also limit the amount of time they can spend daily on each app; when the limit is reached, the app becomes unavailable until the next day.

Digital Wellbeing also allows parents to set controls on their kid's Android phone by adding restrictions to certain content and setting daily time limits for the use of certain apps. One of the most popular features of the app is Wind Down. This starts the process of getting an Android user ready for bed by setting a period of time when the display pulls a reverse Wizard of Oz and goes from color to grayscale. This is supposed to make a user's eyes more tired helping them to fall asleep easier. Other settings will also enable Do Not Disturb and Night Light. The latter removes blue light from the screen which is supposed to prevent eye strain, again, making it easier to fall asleep.

Spotted by Android Police, the latest version of the app includes a new button that lets an Android user pause Wind Down for 30 minutes. This allows those not ready for bed or users who need to do some last-minute work to halt the Wind Down process and have it resume without turning the app off and remembering to turn it back on. With the new pause button, Wind Down will automatically turn back on after a 30-minute freeze. And if the entire half-hour is not needed, the user can hit the 'resume now' button to turn Wind Down back on immediately.


We have the beta version of Digital Wellbeing on our Pixel 2 XL running Android 10 and have not seen the pause button yet. This suggests that the feature is being made available via a server-side update. The app can be installed on certain Android phones from the Google Play Store. The latest agreement Google uses to license the Google Mobile Services version of Android requires that all devices upgraded to or installed with Android 9 or Android 10 come with either Google's Digital Wellbeing app or something similar devised by a licensed Android manufacturer.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

new-galaxy-S20-ultra-5g-render-surfaces
It's a beauty and a beast! New render surfaces of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
android-r-spotted-on-a-pixel-4
"R" you ready? Pixel 4 running the next Android developer preview is spotted
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-specs-cameras-leak
Detailed Galaxy S20 series spec sheet reveals all: camera, battery, processor, more
Sony-has-some-of-the-best-gadgets-hiding-behind-some-of-the-worst-names-in-the-industry
Sony should fix this problem with its gadgets right now
Galaxy-S20-Ultra-Plus-vs-Galaxy-S10-Plus-Note-10-Size-comparison-design
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
huawei-p40-pro-premium-edition-design-renders-leak
Premium Huawei P40 Pro variant leaks with five cameras, ceramic back
huawei-p40-pro-design-colors-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
galaxy-s20-ultra-5x-10x-optical-periscope-zoom-levels
No, the Galaxy S20 Ultra won't have 10x optical zoom, here's why

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless