Google reveals new software improvements coming to Pixel smartphones
Apart from these changes, Google will release new features such as safety check, which allows users to schedule a check-in from the app at a later time. Also, Pixel users will now be able to enable crisis alerts in the Personal Safety app to be notified about natural disasters or other public emergencies.
Alongside the new features and improvements mentioned above, Google will be adding a new bedtime feature in the Clock app, which should help Pixel users get a better sleep schedule. You'll be able to set certain tracks before you go to sleep, and if you stay up on your phone past bedtime, you'll receive statistics of how much time you spent awake and on which apps.
Finally, the Recorder app is getting some improvements as well, such as the ability to start, stop, and search voice recordings using the Google Assistant. You'll also be able to save a transcript to Google Docs if you plan to share it with others.
All the new features and improvements included in this update will be rolled out in waves to all compatible Pixel devices starting on June 1.