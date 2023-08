Google Messages App: emergency SOS via satellite coming to Android?

The Google Messages app is preparing to let you send an emergency SOS over a satellite connection!



Emergency SOS on iPhone has proven to be an incredibly helpful feature, even contributing to saving some lives in the recent Maui wildfire.



Android phones

Rahman points out that the current SOS functionality is merely a placeholder within the app. Its presence doesn't confirm that upcoming Pixel phones or other devices will support satellite communication. But, it does show Google wants to fit this service into its messaging app instead of making a whole new one.Putting the emergency SOS via satellite into the Google Messages app makes sense because that's the default texting app on most. However, specifics remain unclear, such as which phones will support this feature and the exact implementation by Google. Speculation points toward the potential inclusion of this feature in the future Pixel 8 There's talk about Samsung working on something like this too . The company might show it off first in the new Galaxy S24 series , which could let you connect to satellites. Plus, since Samsung uses Android, it'll probably add the emergency SOS via satellite functionality soon.Google has previously said that Android 14 will let phones connect straight to satellites. A similar satellite connectivity feature on iPhone 14 series has already helped people from Alaska to Utah get rescued in life-threatening situations, and we hear more and more stories about it daily.