iPhone 14 saves three students from freezing to death in a Utah canyon

Some people might think that Apple's Emergency SOS by satellite feature is just a gimmick, but numerous success stories prove otherwise. The latest story involves three students battling hypothermia in a Utah canyon.The pre-graduates from Brigham Young University decided to take a trip to the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, which is rich in canyons and other geological formations, KUTV reports . After canyoneering for almost a year, they had heard of a canyon in the vicinity and wanted to check it out.said Bridger Woods, one of the students. The group went into trouble after stumbling upon a sequence of deep pools, filled with freezing water.said Jeremy Mumford, another canyon enthusiast from the group.The group spent nearly three hours in the freezing water, and some of the students started to show signs of hypothermia.said Mumford.