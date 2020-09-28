Google Meet update adds support for noise cancellation on Android and iOS
To enable noise cancellation on your device, if you're on Android, tap the screen, then choose More / Settings and turn on the feature before a video call. The same procedure is available on the iPhone and iPad.
The noise cancellation feature can filter out noises from typing on a keyboard, closing a door, or the sounds of nearby construction sites among other things. However, it will not filter out voices from TV or people talking at the same time.
Keep in mind that noise cancellation is not available worldwide. According to Google, the feature is not yet available in the following countries: Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE, and the immediately surrounding areas.