Google Maps will start showing recommendations via Local Guides

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 18, 2019, 2:40 AM
Google has just announced it has started to test a new feature that will provide Maps users with recommendations when they follow Local Guides. The test program is available in nine cities, but once testing ends, it will be expanded to additional locations.

Local Guides is available in 24,000 cities and towns and features an active community of 120 million users, so bringing recommendations through this feature makes perfect sense. At the moment, people in Bangkok, Delhi, London, Mexico City, New York, Osaka, San Francisco, Sao Paolo, and Tokyo will soon see top Local Guides featured in the For You tab of the Google Maps app.


If you plan to visit one of the cities listed, it's great to have Google Maps recommend you places to go if you're not familiar with the landscapes. In order to do that, you'll have to follow one of these Local Guides so that their recommendations can pop up in Google Maps.

For those living in one of the nine cities where Google is piloting the new feature, recommendations via Local Guides should appear on the For You tab in the Maps app on both Android and iOS devices.

