Google Maps could show political borders based on geographical location





A good example of how Google Maps will show political borders based on geographical location is Kashmir, a region disputed by India and Pakistan for almost four decades. Google Maps users in Pakistan and the rest of the countries will see the borders drawn as a dotted line, a sign that the territory is being disputed between two or more countries.



However, Google Maps users in India will see a solid line that shows Kashmir as part of their country, The Washington Post writes. The same goes for the Sea of Japan, which separates Japan and South Korea. People in South Korea will see it in their Maps app as East Sea, while the rest of world will see it as Sea of Japan.