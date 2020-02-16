Google Maps could show political borders based on geographical location
Well, it looks like Google Maps has taken these political issues more serious and has even created a dedicated team of employees called “disputed regions team” that handles these problems, reports CNET citing Washington Post. Ethan Russell, director of product management for Google Maps, explained the role of this team and how his company tackles these sensitive matters:
We remain neutral on issues of disputed regions and borders, and make every effort to objectively display the dispute in our maps using a dashed gray border line. In countries where we have local versions of Google Maps, we follow local legislation when displaying names and borders.
A good example of how Google Maps will show political borders based on geographical location is Kashmir, a region disputed by India and Pakistan for almost four decades. Google Maps users in Pakistan and the rest of the countries will see the borders drawn as a dotted line, a sign that the territory is being disputed between two or more countries.
However, Google Maps users in India will see a solid line that shows Kashmir as part of their country, The Washington Post writes. The same goes for the Sea of Japan, which separates Japan and South Korea. People in South Korea will see it in their Maps app as East Sea, while the rest of world will see it as Sea of Japan.
