Google Fi pushes back Hangouts shutdown by two months
According to Hangouts' support page for Google Fi, the messaging service will now be shut down starting March 2021. Once the phasing out process starts, users will no longer be able to send or receive text messages, as well as make or receive voice calls and voicemail.
Also, the document offers Hangouts users a step-by-step guide that should make it easier for them to transition to Messages. First off, make sure that you have downloaded Messages from the Play Store. Then, to make the Messages app your default SMS app, simply follow the on-screen instructions or do it from your phone's Settings app.
Last but not least, those who wish to transfer or sync their Hangouts text messages can do so until September 30, 2021, so even after the service was shut down, these messages can still be transferred to Messages if you want to.