Google Contacts update adds option to sync contacts stored on the phone

Some of you might be aware that Google Contacts doesn't have the option to back up and sync contacts that are stored on your smartphone. If you don't create a contact through your Google account, it will not be synced along with your other contacts and it will remain on the phone.Alternatively, you can create a contact directly on a SIM or on the phone's memory. If you switch phones, your contacts stored on the phone will not be synced with your Google account so that you can take them with you in the easiest manner possible.However, AndroidPolice reports that Google has started to roll out a new Contacts update that seems to introduce a new option that lets users back up and sync contacts stored locally. This is done automatically if you enable the feature via the newly added toggle from the app's settings.The update doesn't concern Pixel owners, as these phones prevent users from storing contacts directly on the phone. The new feature is rolled out in stages to various phones. At the moment, it seems to be available on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, but not on the new OnePlus flagships.