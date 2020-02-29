Google Contacts update adds option to sync contacts stored on the phone
However, AndroidPolice reports that Google has started to roll out a new Contacts update that seems to introduce a new option that lets users back up and sync contacts stored locally. This is done automatically if you enable the feature via the newly added toggle from the app's settings.
The update doesn't concern Pixel owners, as these phones prevent users from storing contacts directly on the phone. The new feature is rolled out in stages to various phones. At the moment, it seems to be available on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, but not on the new OnePlus flagships.
