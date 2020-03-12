Google’s Camera is behind competitors in one aspect, but perhaps not for long
And while photos, especially night-time ones, have become a staple for Google, when it comes to video recording, Pixels are still behind competing phones from Samsung and Apple when it comes to quality and features.
Previously, the explanation for the lack of 4k at 60fps on Pixel phones was that memory bandwidth limitations weren’t allowing the team to implement the feature the way they wanted it.
So, Google has either found a way around it and is ready to implement it, or the feature will exist in the software but will only be available on the Pixel 5 when it arrives later this year. Hopefully, it’s the first option and high-definition geeks will soon be able to enjoy those extra 30 fps in all their smooth glory.