Samsung Apps Google

Google uploaded some of its apps in the Samsung Galaxy Store

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 11, 2020, 9:30 AM
Google uploaded some of its apps in the Samsung Galaxy Store
In a seemingly strange move, Google has uploaded two of its apps – Google Translate and WearOS – to Samsung’s own Galaxy Store. This collaboration, reported by SamMobile, will probably continue in the future with more applications added to the Galaxy Store.

Looking at this reciprocally, Samsung’s own software has been available in the Google Play Store for quite some time now including apps like Samsung Health, SmartThings, Galaxy Wearable and more. This makes sense, as Samsung wants consumers outside their ecosystem to still be able to use the company's wearables with phones from other brands.

One possible explanation of why Google apps appeared in the Galaxy Store may lay in the screenshots of the aforementioned apps - WearOS’ in particular. The interface in the images seems to be in Chinese, suggesting that Google is trying to reach Chinese consumers.

On the other hand, WearOS and Google Translate won’t work at all without Google Play Services installed on the device, and the latter is still inaccessible from China. It all might seem like a futile exercise but the only other explanation is that Google wants its software to be more easily available/accessible on Samsung phones - If people prefer to use the Galaxy Store more often, they’ll now find some Google stuff there too.

We might have to wait a little longer before the reasoning behind all this becomes clearer, but there’s no harm in Google apps showing in as many places as possible.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison

Popular stories

Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless