Android How-to Google

This hidden Pixel feature supercharges copy-and-paste

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Mar 11, 2020, 3:10 PM
This hidden Pixel feature supercharges copy-and-paste
Based on all the text and images we interact with on our phones every day, it’s not surprising how often we use the ubiquitous copy and paste. Unfortunately, copy and paste has a number of limitations, but Pixels manage to sidestep them with a little-known trick baked into the software.

Ever wanted to copy just part of a text message? Too bad, because generally the only way is to copy the whole thing, paste it somewhere, delete the parts you don’t want, and copy it again. Or want to copy an Instagram caption? You’d better find it on the platform’s limited web interface, because the only other way is to take a screenshot and use something like Google Lens (if your device supports it, that is). Yeah. 


Enter Google’s Pixel phones, which don’t have to face this problem because they can copy literally anything with this simple and brilliant trick—all you have to do is swipe up. That’s right, the Pixel app switcher has a hidden superpower, and it’s incredibly useful. 

You can copy text that’s otherwise inaccessible with just a long-press, wherever that text may be. In the aforementioned scenarios, you can click and drag to copy just part of a text message or an Instagram bio. Even more exciting, text is only the beginning.


The app switcher can also copy pictures and graphics on your screen, such as album covers from Spotify, which can then be shared with others or saved to your archives. Though it’s a small feature, it’s incredibly versatile and useful in many scenarios. 

But the coolest thing about this is that it can even copy text that isn’t recognized elsewhere—such as text in screenshots. Clearly, Google pulled some strings with its own image recognition magic to make this possible, and as a result, you can copy things no other devices can.

Despite being such a powerful feature, I can’t seem to find much mention of it online, or even an official name. So far, it seems to be Pixel-exclusive from Android 10 on, as it doesn’t work on Samsung or OnePlus devices even on the latest version of Android.

To be fair, just normal copying from the app switcher has been available across manufacturers since Android Pie, but Google’s version is far more advanced than anything else. In any case, this is another example of Google’s small software optimizations that make daily life a bit easier.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless