Galaxy phone owners are getting Samsung TV streaming service for free
Launching tomorrow, September 23, 2020, in the Galaxy Store and Google Play for compatible Galaxy smartphones, the Samsung TV Plus app will offer Galaxy users access to shows and content for free.
Up until now, the app was only available on Samsung Smart TVs and allowed users to watch content from no less than 135 channels, including Kitchen Nightmares, Baywatch, PeopleTV, and PlayersTV.
More importantly, Galaxy phone users will be able to watch breaking news channels like CBSN, Cheddar, and NewsNow from FOX, as well as Bloomberg TV+. Samsung TV Plus offers content for everyone, so gamers will have access to IGN's channel, IGN1, while those who love watching movies can access Samsung's The Movie Hub and FilmRise Free Movies channels.
Internet is required to stream the programs available through Samsung TV Plus, so make sure you have a stable connection if you want to watch anything on your Galaxy phone.