Galaxy Z Fold 4: It's a phone, a tablet, a PC! (My dream Android powerhouse come true)

As a phone, it's getting thinner and lighter, and that's impressive!













But good news – according to reputable leaker Ice Universe, the upcoming



Not only that, but we have reasons to believe that the



Confirming the design of the Fold4, the width of the A and B of the outer screen has been significantly reduced, and it can be seen that the hinge design has changed a lot. pic.twitter.com/ydsuOxgwbF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2022

So what could you do with the Z Fold 4 when it's closed like that? Well, everything you can with a generic slab phone. Check your notifications, respond to messages, write messages, ignore messages from your ex, scroll through Instagram to see what they're up to anyway – all that good, weirdly specific, boring stuff.



But hey, we don't need to settle for this unspectacular "normal phone" experience! So let's…



Unfold it – it's now a wider-screen tablet for gaming, web browsing, working…



Yes, while the previous Z Folds were kind of square-ish, thus a bit lackluster for both social media browsing and watching videos, all signs are pointing to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 having a wider display!



Both its small outer display and its inner folding ones are



Fold3 vs Fold4 pic.twitter.com/yqIM96qgUH — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2022

Okay, so now that your Z Fold 4 has been unfolded like a book, and you're staring at this slightly wider, gorgeous, AMOLED, high-refresh rate display, the opportunities are limitless! What would you do with this tablet, that was just a nugget phone in your pocket 5 seconds ago? Well, let me tell you what I'd do.



Gaming will be bigger than a phone, yet more comfortable than a tablet, and here's why



So, mobile gaming… Well, I've spent quite some time with the previous Z Folds to know something most mobile gamers might not realize – yes, playing on your tiny phone is putting you at a disadvantage over tablet games who see what's going on clearer. But, if you're a tablet gamer yourself, you'll know holding the wide, heavy slab of glass and metal for long periods, and stretching your thumbs to press the on-screen touch controls isn't an epic experience.



Here's the deal – the Galaxy Z Fold is the best device for mobile gaming, exactly because of its square-ish display and lighter build (than even a small tablet).



It's more comfortable to hold for long periods than a tablet is in landscape orientation, and it's much easier to reach for all the touch controls with your thumbs.



I vividly remember playing Asphalt 9 on the Z Fold 3 and having a blast – with the Z Fold's dual stereo speakers blasting awesome tunes around me, the gorgeous AMOLED display making the game's already impressive graphics even prettier, and yeah – it was very comfortable to game for long periods of time.



So, gamers, even if you're not interested in the Z Fold as a productivity device – don't sleep on it as a perfect mobile gaming gadget. I know I won't. Oh, I'm very much looking forward to playing Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 very soon, in fact.



Relive one of my favorite childhood games from the late 90s on this cutting-edge 2022 technological marvel, which we're basically insulting by calling "a phone", when it's much more than that. Speaking of "more than that"…



Even better multitasking features than the already excellent ones we have!



Browsing the web on a Z Fold was always a fantastic experience, in my opinion. Sure, the screen isn't as big as on your average tablet, but as I mentioned earlier, it's way more manageable, and things look good on it.



But what if you're a maniac who wants to do two things at once on their phone? Or maybe even three? Or – and I know it's ludicrous – four or more?



Well, I'm one of those psychopaths who likes watching videos while scrolling through social media or the web, perhaps browsing two or more different stores at a time, choosing where to buy my next Bluetooth speaker from.



Responding to messages while watching vids is also a common scenario I find myself in, and I don't like having to switch between the video app and Instagram just to do one or the other.



What is this, the early 2000s? Multitasking is a thing now. And on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it's going to be next-level.



So we already could run three apps at a time in a split view on previous Z Folds. You could even run more apps in windows over those if you just love chaos. Samsung was indeed generous with the cool power user features off the bat.



But there's more coming – a



is getting Stage Manager, which gives it a nearly Mac-like multitasking capabilities, with a fixed dock for quick app switching, and windowed apps. And as a fan of fixed docks, I'd love to see something similar on the Z Fold 4.



Two new S Pen styluses coming up…



Here's another scenario – you're in a video call on one half of the screen, with your notes app open on the other half. Your best friend's girlfriend's cousin is giving you tips on how to make money online quickly, and since you're bad at rejecting people, you want to pretend that you're writing all this "valuable intel" down.



But what, you're going to write in your notes app with a touch keyboard, like a pleb? A touch keyboard that will cover half of everything on screen?



Nah, for your Z Fold 4 you'll have not one, but reportedly two S Pen styluses to choose from, so you can jot down your notes like a boss!



Those would be the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro, which are likely to get an update when the Z Fold 4 rolls around. And while I'd love to say that the Z Fold 4 will finally have a slot for an S Pen, like some questionable leaksters have suggested, I highly doubt that. Samsung is already struggling to make this foldable thinner and lighter, and a stylus slot just doesn't seem like a realistic expectation for us to hold. Still, S Pen cases for Z Folds exist, for those who want them.



So what's the difference between an S Pen Fold Edition and an S Pen Pro? Well, one is basically like the free S Pen you get with your mid-range Samsung tablet – no Bluetooth, no air gestures and fancy features like that – just a basic, but reliable stylus.



The S Pen Pro is like the Bluetooth styluses we used to get with Galaxy Note phones – it supports air gestures, where you draw invisible symbols in the air with it like it's a magic wand out of a Harry Potter movie, and your Z Fold would do something cool in response, like open an app. Honestly, you don't need it – unless Samsung comes up with something even cooler for it – for now it's just a more expensive stylus you have to charge.



So just get the S Pen Fold Edition, a nice case for your Z Fold 4 with an S Pen slot in it, and rock that baby like the multitasking businessman that you are (or can feel like), I know I plan on doing just that.



Samsung DeX is a huge deal – your Z Fold transforms yet again, this time into a PC!



Have you heard of the Google Pixel Fold, or whatever its name would've been (or will be)? Well, Google reportedly canceled its first foldable phone, or at least delayed it yet again, because it wasn't good enough to compete with Samsung's Z Fold series.



And why? Precisely because the Galaxy Z Fold isn't just a phone that unfolds into a tablet, and that's it – but Samsung gave it so, so many amazing features, like we just talked about. But there's another one that always steals the show in my opinion, and other companies are having a hard time competing with – and yes, it's Samsung DeX…



So what is Samsung DeX on the Galaxy Z Fold 4? Well, we took it out of our pocket and used it as a phone. Then we unfolded it and used it as a very, very powerful and multitasking-capable tablet. Now, we can connect the Z Fold 4 to an external display, turn on DeX, and use it as a full-blown Chromebook PC.



With the press of a button, Samsung DeX transforms the entire Android interface from this familiar phone and tablet-looking one, with your home screen and app icons, into a PC-like desktop. You get a taskbar with a Windows-like Start menu and quick settings, your Android apps start opening in windows that you can resize and move around, even snap to edges! Samsung has thought of everything.



And this, kids, is where Samsung excels when it comes to Android devices. All of these amazing features you might not have even known about. And the kind of cutting-edge, daring hardware that we're seeing on the Z Fold…



I know all of this is niche, but that's the Z Fold's whole deal, it's a niche, ultra versatile device that can do more than any other phone. It's for legit power users and tech enthusiasts who want to be on the cutting edge, and are ready to drop some coins for this privilege.



So is the Z Fold 4 going to be expensive, at presumably around $1,800? You bet. Is it worth this price? Well, as much as I'd like to believe Samsung will lower it, the answer is yes. In my opinion it's way more worth the price than a flagship smartphone or even more so, a flagship tablet, which too can cost way beyond a thousand bucks. Because you're getting an insane amount of value, while living on the cutting edge and enjoying the privilege of being one of the few! So I'm very excited for the Z Fold 4. What about you?



Get excited for the swiss army knife of phones!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Display 7.6 inches



120Hz Refresh rate Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)

4 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

12GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 4400 mAh OS Android 12

View full specs



Stay tuned for our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, and let us know if you're excited for this phone, and tell us what you would do with it if you had it? Any crazy and fun scenarios you'd put it through? Any wild ideas of how you'd take advantage of its folding design, large display and crazy features?

