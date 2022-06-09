A "swipe for split screen" feature could be coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4
Over the last couple of weeks, an unending streak of purported leaks surrounding the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Z foldables has been unleashed.
From design changes, through technical specifications to engineering innovations - it seems that there is nothing more to be known about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Essentially, the leak claims that Samsung will introduce a “swipe for split screen” option to the new foldables. Further details for now remain limited, but given the previous track record of IceUniverse, there is good reason to believe in the credibility of the claim.
Hence, this “swipe for split screen” feature will offer an easy and straightforward way for users to properly make use of the screen real estate (especially on the Fold 4) to efficiently multitask.
Usually, the majority of concerns surrounding foldables center on hardware. This is only natural, given that the technology is rather new and we all recall the fiasco that was the launch of the first Samsung Galaxy Fold.
It should be noted, however, that foldables have come a long way in terms of hardware. Admittedly, there is still room for improvement. But it makes sense for manufacturers to start thinking more about how to enable users to make the most out of a foldable screen. Only then will foldables truly begin to shine.
From design changes, through technical specifications to engineering innovations - it seems that there is nothing more to be known about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Apparently, there is though. Now the attention has shifted towards the potential improvements of the features of the upcoming foldables. A new rumor brought forward via Twitter by prominent tech tipster IceUniverse speculates about possible changes to the split screen functionality of the Flip 4 and Fold 4.
Essentially, the leak claims that Samsung will introduce a “swipe for split screen” option to the new foldables. Further details for now remain limited, but given the previous track record of IceUniverse, there is good reason to believe in the credibility of the claim.
Up until now, different iterations of the Fold and Flip have had their own specific ways of handling split screen multitasking. The latest iterations of the Z lineup both have a multi-window option available, but the process of accessing it is somewhat cumbersome and involves a number of steps.
Hence, this “swipe for split screen” feature will offer an easy and straightforward way for users to properly make use of the screen real estate (especially on the Fold 4) to efficiently multitask.
Usually, the majority of concerns surrounding foldables center on hardware. This is only natural, given that the technology is rather new and we all recall the fiasco that was the launch of the first Samsung Galaxy Fold.
It should be noted, however, that foldables have come a long way in terms of hardware. Admittedly, there is still room for improvement. But it makes sense for manufacturers to start thinking more about how to enable users to make the most out of a foldable screen. Only then will foldables truly begin to shine.
09 Jun, 2022A "swipe for split screen" feature could be coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
08 Jun, 2022Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting a big storage upgrade, but no 1TB option
07 Jun, 2022Top-end Galaxy Z Fold 4 could offer massive storage space, but at what price? Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera: Everything we know so far
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: