Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola razr: what looks better to you?





So, on to the looks. The razr gets its design from the wayback machine, mirroring the sharp looks of the legendary Motorola Razr from before the era of smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip — while we can only rely on leaks — we know will probably turn out to be this soft rectangle with rounded sides, simplistic looks, and non-offensive shapes.









Based on what we know and see thus far, which one of these do you like better? We are talking looks here, let's not dive into the specs or pricing until the Flip is actually official...





Which of these looks better to you? (based on leaks) Motorola razr! That Galaxy is sleek! Motorola razr! 35.92% That Galaxy is sleek! 64.08%