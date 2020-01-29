Verizon Motorola Samsung Android Polls

Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola razr: what looks better to you?

by Preslav Kateliev
Jan 29, 2020, 9:16 AM
We are about to get not one but two smartphones that fold in to become tiny, pocketable devices. First in line is the Motorola razr (2019), which was announced late last year and has finally entered pre-order stage. Then, we have the mystery Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is pretty much not a mystery thanks to leaks. Presumably, it will be announced on the 11th of February, alongside the hotly-anticipated Galaxy S20.

So, on to the looks. The razr gets its design from the wayback machine, mirroring the sharp looks of the legendary Motorola Razr from before the era of smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip — while we can only rely on leaks — we know will probably turn out to be this soft rectangle with rounded sides, simplistic looks, and non-offensive shapes.


Based on what we know and see thus far, which one of these do you like better? We are talking looks here, let's not dive into the specs or pricing until the Flip is actually official...

Which of these looks better to you? (based on leaks)

1. Ali888
Reply

1. Ali888

Posts: 106; Member since: Apr 13, 2018

Razr looks cheap with the unnecessary notch, chin, and all that plastic

posted on 30 min ago

2. mcdanielvzw
Reply

2. mcdanielvzw

Posts: 58; Member since: Nov 10, 2016

The razr is a proven design (like it or not) but I would like a smaller battery. I'm waiting to see how the Fold will handle folding (ironically).

posted on 9 min ago

3. surethom
Reply

3. surethom

Posts: 1755; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

The Samsung looks better, but not that ultra small front screen, that puts me off completely, the bigger front screen on the Motorola is way more useful for notifications.

posted on 8 min ago

