Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola razr: what looks better to you?

We are about to get not one but two smartphones that fold in to become tiny, pocketable devices. First in line is the Motorola razr (2019), which was announced late last year and has finally entered pre-order stage. Then, we have the mystery Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
, which is pretty much not a mystery thanks to leaks. Presumably, it will be announced on the 11th of February, alongside the hotly-anticipated Galaxy S20.
So, on to the looks. The razr gets its design from the wayback machine, mirroring the sharp looks of the legendary Motorola Razr from before the era of smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip — while we can only rely on leaks — we know will probably turn out to be this soft rectangle with rounded sides, simplistic looks, and non-offensive shapes.
Based on what we know and see thus far, which one of these do you like better? We are talking looks here, let's not dive into the specs or pricing until the Flip is actually official...
3 Comments
1. Ali888
Posts: 106; Member since: Apr 13, 2018
posted on 30 min ago 0
2. mcdanielvzw
Posts: 58; Member since: Nov 10, 2016
posted on 9 min ago 0
3. surethom
Posts: 1755; Member since: Mar 04, 2009
posted on 8 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):