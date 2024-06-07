Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors: all the rumored shades





Here's the potential color palette and what shades we might get to choose from when the Z Flip 6 finally drops.





All the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors





The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has already been in the rumor mill for quite some time. We have an idea of what colors to expect from the foldable, and here we aim to present you with a picture of what options you may have when the phone becomes official.







Light Blue





Crafted Black





Next, we have a classic Crafted Black also rumored for the phone. Young said this color is supposedly going to be a "lower volume" color, which could mean fewer devices will be produced with this color or it could mean it will be a Samsung.com exclusive. Some form of black or dark grey is pretty much a staple look for phones, and for Samsung phones as well.







The image above shows the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Graphite, which is an almost black color as well. Timeless and professional, black never goes out of style. If you're looking for something that looks sleek and sophisticated while not attracting unnecessary attention, Crafted Black is probably going to be the way to go.

Mint









For those who love a bit of color but still want something calming, Mint might be the way to go. Earlier, this color was rumored to be Light Green, but according to Young, it will be called Mint. The Flip 5 is also available in a Mint color that you can see above. Such a fresh and breezy shade could be perfect for the spring and summer seasons, giving off a cool and refreshing vibe. It's a great way to add a splash of color to your everyday look.





*Image source - OnLeaks and SmartPrix







We also have a leaked render (above) on the Flip 6 in this color. Of course, we can never be 100% certain if the color on the real phone will look exactly like the render, but it's giving us a pretty solid idea of what to expect.







Silver Shadow





Silver Shadow is another rumored option for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors. Earlier the color was rumored to be simply called "Silver". We expect a sleek and polished shade, perfect for anyone who wants their phone to look as premium as it feels. Coupled with the foldable's eye-catching color, this color option should look very sophisticated.







Here, illustrating a possible shade is Gray on the Flip 5. Of course, this one is exclusive color and shows the frame of the phone in black. We believe silver will be all over the phone (including the frame) just like the other options, and it will probably be more shiny and light.



Yellow





Feeling sunny? The Z Flip 6 could also come in a bright and cheerful Yellow. This fun and energetic color is sure to turn heads and bring a smile to your face every time you use your phone. It should be perfect for those who want to add a bit of joy and positivity to their tech life.





Of course, the exact shade of yellow that Samsung decides to go for may not be the one illustrated above. I would bet on a gentler, more light shade of yellow for the Flip 6.



Peach





foldable phone . If you're looking for something a bit different that still maintaining a classy vibe, Peach could be the perfect choice.

Peach is another rumored color that could possibly be a warm and soft tone. Samsung has not exactly done a peach shade with its Flip phones, but we have a Peach color option with the Galaxy A53 (illustrated above). It should add a touch of charm to the beautiful clamshell. If you're looking for something a bit different that still maintaining a classy vibe, Peach could be the perfect choice.



Of course, the Z Flip 6 may look more premium than the Galaxy A53 , so expect a touch of sophistication to the color. This color could also be a Samsung.com exclusive color, as listed by Young in the "lower volume" category.



White





For a clean and minimalist look, White could the option to go for. It's most likely that Samsung will offer a White shade, as it's classical and never gets out of style. It's simple and elegant. A white Z Flip 6 would be perfect for those who appreciate a sleek and modern aesthetic.





Above, we have an image of the Flip 5 in Cream. It's an almost white color, but with a warm undertone. It is still unclear what the exact shade of white the Flip 6 may come in. It will either be this warmer type of white, or a cooler, snow-like type of white. This color could be a Samsung.com exclusive.



Lavender





Conclusion

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

First off, we have the serene and stylish Light Blue that is rumored for the phone. Such a color is perfect if you want something that stands out but remains easy on the eyes. It should be fresh, modern, and will add a subtle touch of elegance to your daily tech. Samsung's done this color before, and not only with this phone. We expect something similar to the Blue in the Galaxy Z Flip 4, illustrated above.And last but definitely not least, we have Lavender. Samsung is known to always offer a version of purple, lavender, or pink for its Z Flip foldables, so it's no surprise we're seeing Lavender as one of the rumored Flip 6 colors. Lavender should be a soft and elegant hue that adds a touch of sophistication, and a great choice if you want your phone to stand out without being too flashy.While these colors are all based on rumors, it's exciting to think about the possibilities for the. Whether you prefer classic shades or something more adventurous, it looks like there might be something for everyone. We can't wait to see which colors Samsung actually brings to the table when the Z Flip 6 finally hits the market. Which color are you hoping for? Let us know in the comments!Stay tuned for more updates, and we'll keep you posted as we learn more about the Z Flip 6 and its vibrant color options.