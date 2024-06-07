Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors: all the rumored shades
The next big thing in the foldable phone world is on its way – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. While the phone itself isn't out yet, the rumor mill is already buzzing about the colors it might come in. Reputable industry insider and leaker Ross Young has detailed what colors we can expect from the clamshell foldable.
Here's the potential color palette and what shades we might get to choose from when the Z Flip 6 finally drops.
All the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has already been in the rumor mill for quite some time. We have an idea of what colors to expect from the foldable, and here we aim to present you with a picture of what options you may have when the phone becomes official.
Light Blue
The Z Flip 4 showcasing a Blue color (Image Source - Samsung)
First off, we have the serene and stylish Light Blue that is rumored for the phone. Such a color is perfect if you want something that stands out but remains easy on the eyes. It should be fresh, modern, and will add a subtle touch of elegance to your daily tech. Samsung's done this color before, and not only with this phone. We expect something similar to the Blue in the Galaxy Z Flip 4, illustrated above.
Crafted Black
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 showcasing Graphite (Image Source - PhoneArena
Next, we have a classic Crafted Black also rumored for the phone. Young said this color is supposedly going to be a "lower volume" color, which could mean fewer devices will be produced with this color or it could mean it will be a Samsung.com exclusive. Some form of black or dark grey is pretty much a staple look for phones, and for Samsung phones as well.
The image above shows the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Graphite, which is an almost black color as well. Timeless and professional, black never goes out of style. If you're looking for something that looks sleek and sophisticated while not attracting unnecessary attention, Crafted Black is probably going to be the way to go.
Mint
The Z Flip 5 showcasing Mint (Image Source - PhoneArena)
For those who love a bit of color but still want something calming, Mint might be the way to go. Earlier, this color was rumored to be Light Green, but according to Young, it will be called Mint. The Flip 5 is also available in a Mint color that you can see above. Such a fresh and breezy shade could be perfect for the spring and summer seasons, giving off a cool and refreshing vibe. It's a great way to add a splash of color to your everyday look.
Leaked render of the Flip 6 in Mint (Image Source - OnLeaks and SmartPrix)
*Image source - OnLeaks and SmartPrix
We also have a leaked render (above) on the Flip 6 in this color. Of course, we can never be 100% certain if the color on the real phone will look exactly like the render, but it's giving us a pretty solid idea of what to expect.
Silver Shadow
Flip 5 in Gray (exclusive color) (Image Source - Samsung)
Silver Shadow is another rumored option for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors. Earlier the color was rumored to be simply called "Silver". We expect a sleek and polished shade, perfect for anyone who wants their phone to look as premium as it feels. Coupled with the foldable's eye-catching color, this color option should look very sophisticated.
Here, illustrating a possible shade is Gray on the Flip 5. Of course, this one is exclusive color and shows the frame of the phone in black. We believe silver will be all over the phone (including the frame) just like the other options, and it will probably be more shiny and light.
Yellow
Flip 5 in Yellow and Green (Image Source - PhoneArena)
Feeling sunny? The Z Flip 6 could also come in a bright and cheerful Yellow. This fun and energetic color is sure to turn heads and bring a smile to your face every time you use your phone. It should be perfect for those who want to add a bit of joy and positivity to their tech life.
Of course, the exact shade of yellow that Samsung decides to go for may not be the one illustrated above. I would bet on a gentler, more light shade of yellow for the Flip 6.
Peach
Galaxy A53 showcasing a Peach color (Image Source - PhoneArena)
Peach is another rumored color that could possibly be a warm and soft tone. Samsung has not exactly done a peach shade with its Flip phones, but we have a Peach color option with the Galaxy A53 (illustrated above). It should add a touch of charm to the beautiful clamshell foldable phone. If you're looking for something a bit different that still maintaining a classy vibe, Peach could be the perfect choice.
Of course, the Z Flip 6 may look more premium than the Galaxy A53, so expect a touch of sophistication to the color. This color could also be a Samsung.com exclusive color, as listed by Young in the "lower volume" category.
White
Flip 5 in Cream (Image Source - PhoneArena)
For a clean and minimalist look, White could the option to go for. It's most likely that Samsung will offer a White shade, as it's classical and never gets out of style. It's simple and elegant. A white Z Flip 6 would be perfect for those who appreciate a sleek and modern aesthetic.
Above, we have an image of the Flip 5 in Cream. It's an almost white color, but with a warm undertone. It is still unclear what the exact shade of white the Flip 6 may come in. It will either be this warmer type of white, or a cooler, snow-like type of white. This color could be a Samsung.com exclusive.
Lavender
Flip 5 in Lavender (Image Source - PhoneArena)
While these colors are all based on rumors, it's exciting to think about the possibilities for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Whether you prefer classic shades or something more adventurous, it looks like there might be something for everyone. We can't wait to see which colors Samsung actually brings to the table when the Z Flip 6 finally hits the market. Which color are you hoping for? Let us know in the comments!
Stay tuned for more updates, and we'll keep you posted as we learn more about the Z Flip 6 and its vibrant color options.
