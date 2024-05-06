Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is hard to top after biggest discount since launch
In March, Samsung released the third version of the well-loved Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet. The 2024 version is an excellent option for anyone who needs a slate that can juggle both work and play but doesn't cost a lot. Amazon is offering the biggest discount to date on the device right now.

The Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch screen and it's compact and lightweight, so your wrist won't hurt from holding it.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 4GB 64GB

10.4-inch screen | Exynos 1280 | S Pen | MicroSD slot | Headphone jack | Samsung DeX | 7,040mAh battery
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


It's powered by the Exynos 1280, a 5nm chip with enough oomph to keep up with your daily activities. So whether you like reading books on your tablet or watching recipe videos in the kitchen, this tablet will never feel slow.

And though this isn't exactly a productivity-oriented tablet, Samsung was gracious enough to include the DeX feature, which gives you a desktop-like environment for facilitating multitasking.

And that's not all, as Samsung even bundles in the S Pen stylus for free and the device also has a microSD card, giving you the freedom to add storage.

The device packs a 7,040mAh battery that Samsung claims will last up to 14 hours.

At $329.99, the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024, was already a great affordable tablet, and currently, you can save $100 on it. That's an impressive deal, considering the tablet was released just recently in March.

Go for it if you don't have an over-the-top budget and want a tablet that won't stutter when you are using it and includes features not found on other tablets such as a headphone jack, microSD reader, and a free stylus for jotting down notes and sketching.

In a world where manufacturers are trying to convince you that you need an overpowered tablet that costs more than $1,000 for things you'll never do, the Tab S6 Lite 2024 is a steal.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.

