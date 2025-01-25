Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Galaxy S25 Ultra component image shows its cool advantage over S24 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra cooling system
The Galaxy S25 series is fueled by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, a custom version of Qualcomm's flagship chipset for Samsung's phones. There have been concerns that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile is prone to overheating, but Galaxy S25 Ultra users won't have to worry about that.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 37 percent faster CPU performance, 30 percent faster graphics, and 40 percent better NPU capabilities than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. | Image Credit - Qualcomm


Faster performance sometimes leads to overheating issues and given that there have been reports of some Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones getting toasty, it's natural to wonder whether Samsung's latest phones also suffer from the problem.

Samsung tried to assuage those features by revealing that the new phones were equipped with an improved heat dissipation structure with a 40 percent larger vapor chamber and a tailored thermal interface material (TIM) for better thermal efficiency. This will keep your phone from getting warm due to intense usage and AI processing.

The new cooling system is shown in a comparison image posted by X account Tech Home. The new structure is visibly larger than the one inside the Galaxy S24 Ultra and inspires confidence about the Galaxy S25 Ultra's cooling capabilities.



A chip is only as good as its capability to maintain peak performance. However, the responsibility to maintain promised speeds for a long time doesn't lie with a chipmaker alone. Other factors, including a phone's design and software management, also play a part.

That said, given that at least three Android phones - Realme GT7 Pro, HONOR Magic 7 Pro, and OnePlus 13 - also tend to overheat, the evidence is overwhelmingly against Qualcomm.

That's why, it's good to know that Samsung's phones feature larger vapor chambers. Otherwise, given that the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it might have been more susceptible to overheating than other Android phones.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless