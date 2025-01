Galaxy S25 Ultra component image shows its cool advantage over S24 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Faster performance sometimes leads to overheating issues and given that there have been reports of some Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones getting toasty , it's natural to wonder whether Samsung's latest phones also suffer from the problem.

A chip is only as good as its capability to maintain peak performance. However, the responsibility to maintain promised speeds for a long time doesn't lie with a chipmaker alone. Other factors, including a phone's design and software management, also play a part.



Samsung tried to assuage those features by revealing that the new phones were equipped with an improved heat dissipation structure with a 40 percent larger vapor chamber and a tailored thermal interface material (TIM) for better thermal efficiency. This will keep your phone from getting warm due to intense usage and AI processing.The new cooling system is shown in a comparison image posted by X account Tech Home . The new structure is visibly larger than the one inside theand inspires confidence about the's cooling capabilities.